Maharashtra records 789 new cases, 7 deaths, 585 recoveries on December 9
Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 07:28 PM IST

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are married! See FIRST PHOTOS from their intimate wedding

They took the plunge this evening in the presence of close friends and family members in Rajasthan
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially tied the knot. First photos of the newlyweds have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

They took the plunge this evening in the presence of close friends and family members in Rajasthan.

According to the viral photos, Vicky can be seen in an off-white and gold sherwani. On the other hand, Katrina looked gorgeous in a red and gold lehenga. It is reported that the actress wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for her big day.

As per the first few photos, the wedding looks nothing less than royal!

Take a look at their photos here:

Meanwhile, the three-day wedding festivities of the wedding couple began on Tuesday, held at the plush Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, on Thursday, the couple had a super fun Sangeet night that was made perfect with some sensational performances and a dreamy cake.

The Sangeet saw performances from legendary singer Gurdas Maan and acclaimed music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, who are Vicky's father Sham Kaushal's favourite.

In addition, British Indian musician Manj Musik, who is known for hits like 'Singh is Kinng', 'Sadi Gali' and 'Paisa Paisa' performed to the Punjabi beats.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 07:18 PM IST
