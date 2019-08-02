Katrina Kaif turns water baby in a blue monokini before resuming 'Sooryavanshi'

Katrina Kaif is all set to head back to the sets of Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar but, before she heads back, she’s giving us major fitness and vacation goals with her latest Instagram post. She was recently in Mexico to ring in her birthday and being the beach baby she is, she spent most of her time by the shore.

Dressed in a navy blue monokini, Katrina Kaif looks like a sight for sore eyes as she gives out her best smile while enjoying the sun and ocean. The pictures are surely going to leave you wanting a tropical getaway and escape the gloomy monsoons of Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures.