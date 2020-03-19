Katrina Kaif tries her hand at guitar amid social distancing

New Delhi: Actor Katrina Kaif is trying her hand at playing guitar as she and many other celebrities remain at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 36-year-old actor in an Instagram video was seen trying to ace the chords on the guitar and singing along with it.

Kaif captioned the video as 'work in progress' and posted it without sound.

"Work in progress, sound coming soon in a few days, hopefully, can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Bharat' actor was seen dressed in comfy clothing, a white coloured solid T-shirt and matching shorts.