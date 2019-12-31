Katrina Kaif to play a doctor in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi'

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are all set to make their comeback on screen after a long time. The duo’s chemistry has always been appreciated by the audiences and they can’t wait to see them recreate magic in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Making heads turn with the pictures and stills from the movie, the audiences feel that there could have been no better actor than Akshay Kumar to play Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is an ever-growing family and the director himself has revealed the details of Katrina Kaif’s role in film. When he appeared on No Filter Neha as a guest, Rohit Shetty revealed that Katrina Kaif will be portraying the role of a doctor in the film. On the show, he also ended up revealing how she’s low-key a quiz master and asks a lot of questions like ‘Is this okay?’ and ‘Is this right?’. Speaking further on her questioning, he says that he assures her she’s beautiful but after a point, he switches off.

Rohit Shetty also said that his team is always on their toes because they know that he is capable of changing things last minute. Slated to release on March 27, 2020, this Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is all set to make the fans fall in love with them all over again.