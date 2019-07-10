Katrina Kaif to be paid almost double her fee for six new brand endorsements

<p>Katrina Kaif has been one of the biggest names in the film industry and with her recent release in past two years like Tiger franchise, Zero, Bharat and more the actress has created a brand around her. She has become of the most sought out actresses in the brand world.</p><p>A DNA report revealed post her success the actress is now getting offered 40% more than her fee for brand endorsement. She recently turned the brand ambassador for Reebok India and will be working with more brands. “Apart from being one of the most sought-after names in the brand world, Katrina is also a regular on most ‘search’ and ‘popularity measurement’ lists, speaking volumes of the kind of reach the star has. After Bharat, she has been approached in the F&B and lifestyle spaces, all of whom are offering almost 40 per cent more than her brand fee.”</p><p>Katrina is currently working with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty for the Singham Franchise’s third film Sooryavanshi. Katrina had earlier said, “I desire to play interesting characters, but, at the same time, I can balance [that] with films that are simply about having fun. Rohit and I have been planning to work together for nine years. We felt this film could be one that we could collaborate on. I like [the message] he is trying to portray in it. It’s not just another glamorous role.”</p><p>The awaited release was said to hit screen in Eid 2020 but will now release on March 27, 2020.</p>.Don't believe there's any ideal way women should look: Katrina Kaif\n.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>