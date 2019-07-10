Bollywood

Updated on IST

Katrina Kaif to be paid almost double her fee for six new brand endorsements

By FPJ Web Desk

She recently turned the brand ambassador for Reebok India and will be working with more brands.

Katrina Kaif’s Maaza ad was ridiculously sexual
Katrina Kaif’s Maaza ad was ridiculously sexual

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in