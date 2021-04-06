Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19 after rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal; under home quarantine

Actress Katrina Kaif on Tuesday revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The 'Zero' actress has isolated herself and is currently under home quarantine.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," Kaif shared
"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care," she added.
This comes a day after her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine.
The 32-year-old actor shared his diagnosis in a statement posted on his Instagram page.
"Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor," Kaushal wrote.
Actress Bhumi Pednekar also confirmed on Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Kaushal and Pednekar were reportedly shooting for director Shashank Khaitan's upcoming Dharma Productions movie 'Mr Lele' in the city.
Kaushal had urged those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.
Meanwhile, Katrina is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus after superstar Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Bhumi Pednekar among others.
On Monday, Mumbai reported 9,857 new cases of the infection, taking its tally to 4,62,302, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
