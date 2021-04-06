Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19 after rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal; under home quarantine

Actress Katrina Kaif on Tuesday revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 'Zero' actress has isolated herself and is currently under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," Kaif shared

"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care," she added.