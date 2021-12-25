Katrina Kaif teams up with Vijay Sethupathi for Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is super excited to team up with actor Vijay Sethupathi in upcoming thriller 'Merry Christmas' that is to be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Confirming the news, Katrina shared a photo of herself with the director, Vijay Sethupathi and others.

"New Beginnings. BACK ON SET 🎥 with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas," she captioned her post.

"I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox," Katrna added.

Loading View on Instagram

The shooting of 'Merry Christmas' has already commenced in Mumbai and Katrina was spotted on the sets of the film earlier this week.

The film that is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022 for the Christmas weekend.

Sriram Raghavan is best known for directing the immensely successful 'Andhadhun' featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte.

Vijay Sethupathi, who has made a name for himself in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, is already acting in another Hindi film called 'Mumbaikar', which interestingly is a remake of the Tamil superhit film 'Maanagaram'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch Video: Vicky Kaushal returns to Mumbai to celebrate first Christmas with wife Katrina Kaif

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:25 PM IST