Katrina Kaif teams up with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter for horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot'

Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Monday announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film 'Phone Booth'.

The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film with their fans and announced that the film will release in 2021.

In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan were seen dressed in black coloured suits with white coloured shirts underneath them.

"The one-stop-shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021," Katrina wrote in the caption.