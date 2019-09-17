Katrina Kaif steals the show in maroon shimmery backless dress at IIFA Rocks 2019

Yesterday night galaxy of the Bollywood star makes it to the green carpet at the IIFA Rocks 2019. Many b town celebs arrived in the stylish attires. But out of all celebrities Katrina Kaif stoles all the limelight at the event.
This Bollywood diva appeared in a maroon shimmery backless dress with a center slit and a plunging neckline in which she was just looking like a fairy. She later posted picture of her hot and sexy look on her Instagram profile with an dancing lady caption.
Also Arjun Kapoor continued with his tradition to troll Katrina in the comment section. He commented “Back off” on the post.
Apart from Katrina, Richa Chaddha, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan also showcased their fashion quotient on the green carpet in shimmery dresses.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)