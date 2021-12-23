Katrina Kaif starts shooting for Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'; see leaked photos from the sets

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in Rajasthan, has resumed work and is back on the sets.

Recently, several photos of the 'Sooryavanshi' actress from the sets went viral on social media platforms.

Two weeks after her grand wedding, Katrina was clicked while interacting with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on the set.

According to a report in Indian Express, Katrina has begun work on Raghavan’s 'Merry Christmas'.

Also, according to a report in India Today, Katrina will head to shoot the last portion of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in Delhi. It will be an intense 15-day schedule and all preparations are underway.

'Tiger 3' is produced by Yash Raj Films and is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Earlier, several portions of the much-anticipated film was shot in Russia, Turkey and Austria where some never-seen-before action sequences were also filmed.

Last week, Vicky also got back to back and he has reportedly resumed the shoot of his upcoming projects.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Uri' actor posted a sun-kissed carfie. He can be seen donning a black hoodie, shades and a matching cap. "First ☕️ then 🎬," he captioned his post.

Fondly referred to by fans as VicKat, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony that was marked by the presence of family and close friends.

Last week, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport. They will reportedly throw a wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:33 PM IST