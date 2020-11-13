Katrina Kaif shares stunning pictures from her exotic Maldives getaway

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Thursday treated her fans to two stunning pictures as she was seen enjoying by the serene blue sea in the Maldives.
The “Ek Tha Tiger” star took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a pure white coloured bralette.
While one of the pictures see Katrina looking at the camera with a bright smile on her face, the other one sees her acing the side pose as she flaunts her bralette.
Keeping the caption short yet descriptive the 37-year-old actor wrote, "Paradise found," along with a blue coloured heart.
Kaif had gone to the Maldives for a shoot earlier this week.
She also shared a picture of herself donning a sleeveless top with stripes in rainbow colours.
"So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot," she wrote as caption with the pictures, with hashtags #lovemyjob and #grateful.
Last week, Katrina shared on Instagram that she was happy to resume her work, along with a picture that saw her flash her trademark smile in a bright yellow dress. A few days before that she had posted an airport picture in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, as she prepared to fly out.
On the film front, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy "Phone Bhoot", co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)