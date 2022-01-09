Katrina Kaif shares loved-up selfie Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate one-month wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday shared a loved-up photo with husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, to celebrate one month wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared an adorable photo in which both of them can be seen overjoyed as they pose for a selfie.

"Happppyyyyy one month my ❤️," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Moments after Katrina shared the post, actress Neha Dhupia commented, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple ❤️ we love you."

Actress Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful," with a red heart emoticon.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and families.

They returned to Mumbai after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives.

After tying the knot, Vicky and Katrina shifted to their new house in Juhu and had their housewarming rituals.

After days of posting adorable photos from their royal wedding, the actors were off to work. In fact, Vicky had also taken some time off his busy schedule to celebrate Christmas with Katrina.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars 'Dangal' girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also reportedly flew to Indore to shoot for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan.

Katrina has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' directed by Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from that, the actor has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:08 AM IST