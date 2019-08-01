Katrina Kaif shares her 'palat' moment

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif has reserved a gorgeous reaction for anyone who says "palat" (turn) to her.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a bench. She is seen striking a half-turned pose, dressed in a black-and-white spaghetti-strapped crop top teamed with high waisted faded blue jeans.

Katrina captioned the image: "When someone says 'palat'."