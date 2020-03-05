Katrina Kaif shares captivating new poster from Akshay Kumar's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi'

The 'Bharat' actor is playing the romantic interest of Akshay Kumar.

The much-anticipated trailer of the movie that was dropped on Wednesday, showed a brief glimpse of the duo's love and family life.

The movie is the fourth addition to filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The first two films 'Singham' and 'Singham 2' featured Ajay Devgn in the role of a cop.

While Ranveer Singh essayed the same role in 'Simmba'.

The film is special not only because of the ensemble cast and its unmissable action, but because it is likely to feature the remake of the iconic 90s song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' which will reportedly feature Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay.

The cop thriller's star cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 24.