Katrina Kaif shares appreciation post for husband Vicky Kaushal on Valentine's Day - check out his reaction

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is celebrating her first Valentine's Day after tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal, shared adorable photos to wish him.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a husband appreciation post and summed up what love in the time of COVID-19 looks like.

In one of the photos, Katrina and Vicky loving look at each other. They lean in for a hug in the second picture and the 'Manmarziyaan' actor seals it with a kiss on her forehead in the third photo.

"We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but you make the difficult moments better and that's what matters," Katrina captioned her post and added a red heart.

Moments after Katrina shared the photos, celebs including Vaani Kapoor, Mini Mathur, Ananya Panday and others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

However, it was Vicky's special and romantic comment that grabbed attention. He wrote, "My valentine for life."

The newlyweds got papped at the airport as they returned to Mumbai on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The couple were reportedly in London for the last couple of days.

The two tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina will wrap the last big outdoor schedule of 'Tiger 3' in New Delhi from February 14 onwards. She will also be seen in 'Merry Christmas' and 'Phone Bhoot'.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 04:21 PM IST