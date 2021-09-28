Katrina Kaif pens sweet note for rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny on his birthday

Actress Katrina Kaif, on Tuesday, shared a sweet birthday note for her rumoured beau, actor Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal.

Sharing a picture of the 'Shiddat' actor, Kaif wrote: "Happy birthday, Sunny Kaushal. May your days be filled with sunshine, joy and love."

Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz.

Recently, reports claimed that the rumoured couple have decided to take their relationship to the next level and have exchanged rings in a 'secret' Roka ceremony.

Sunny had reacted to the same and recalled the day these rumours went viral on social media.

He revealed that the ‘Uri’ actor had gone to the gym in the morning and when he returned home, their parents asked him to treat them with sweets.

Sunny told SpotboyE, “Mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

On work front, Katrina will be seen in a horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar.

Kaif recently wrapped the international leg of her upcoming movie 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Sunny is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic film 'Shiddat'. It also stars Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:29 PM IST