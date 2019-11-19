Katrina Kaif makes for a gorgeous boxer in this video, hints at collaboration with Floyd Mayweather

Ever imagined Katrina Kaif as a boxer? No, right? But she can totally nail it. On her Instagram, she shared this video of herself dressed in a pink and black sports outfit, packing some powerful boxing punches. Totally the prettiest boxer we know, but we wonder what it was all about.
More interestingly, her caption hints that she might be in for some kind of collaboration with famous boxer Floyd Mayweather. However, we aren’t sure if it’s about a film or whether she has yet another fresh venture on her mind. ‘Ok so maybe mayweather isn’t quite shaking in his boots …but I’m getting there … something special coming soonnnnnnnn,’ she wrote. Watch the video below.
Katrina, whose last release Bharat was a prominent success, recently launched her own line-up of beauty products called Kay Beauty, which became an immediate hit and we saw her friends from B-town coming out to support her new venture too. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty‘s cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar as the prime top cop.
