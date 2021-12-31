Katrina Kaif is all praise for Ranveer Singh's 'outstanding' performance in '83', calls it 'next level'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is all praise for Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'.

Katrina reviewed the sports drama recently and taking to her Instagram story, the actress praised Ranveer for his outstanding performance.

Katrina was 'amazed' after watching the film and called it 'next level'.

"Love love loved this film - it just transports you to that time that feeling - what a job by the entire team," she wrote and tagged the producers, including Deepika Padukone.

"@kabirkhankk you just outdo yourself every time just so amazed - this is next level. @ranveersingh arghhhhh you just are sublime pitch perfect in every frame, you just keep raising your bar. Outstanding," she added.

From fans to critics, almost everyone heaped praises on '83'. However, the positive word of mouth did not help the big-budget film to soar at the box office.

Ranveer essays the role of legendary former cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama, based on India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup.

Interestingly, Ranveer's wife-- actress Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in the film.

'83' has been receiving positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. It also stars Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa and others.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 04:02 PM IST