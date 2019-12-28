Katrina Kaif is a flawless beauty as she steps out with no makeup in public

Katrina Kaif is a bona fide beauty. Her transformation as an actress over a span of two decades in the industry has only made millions fall in love with her. With an impeccable style sense, Katrina has hardly made a fashion faux pass in her career. From skimpy bikinis to sexy sarees, Kat has been a go to muse for designers a fashion magazines.
In order to maintain her age defying beauty, Katrina follows a rigorous diet and never skips on her intense workout routines. The result is her flawless skin that glows sans makeup. Flaunting the same, Kat went bare face as she was spotted by the paparazzi outside Karan Johar’s Dharma office along with friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Clad in a bright yellow dress, Katrina looked nothing less than sunshine in this gloomy weather. Check out some of her pictures below.
On work front, Katrina will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the shooting began in May and since then the team has been active in sharing their schedules with fans on social media.
The film is special not only because of its unmissable action, but because it is likely to feature the remake of the iconic 90s song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' which will reportedly Kat and Akki. The cop thriller's star cast also features Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Gulshan Grover, and Sikander Kher among others. The action-drama is set to hit big screens on March 27 next year.
