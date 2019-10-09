Katrina Kaif introduces Akshay Kumar's as 'Veer Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has been hogging the limelight ever since the project was announced and Katrina's latest post from the sets of the film will get you all the more excited! Katrina sure knows how to keep the audience on their toes.

Adding to the excitement, the actor, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for the film, decided to treat fans by introducing her co-star 'Veer' on social media.

Katrina shared a photo of a name badge with 'Veer Sooryavanshi' written on it. From the post it seems like Akshay's character in the film is called Veer Sooryavanshi.

Katrina shared the click with a caption that read, "Now Shooting #sooryavanshi #onset."