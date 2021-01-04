Katrina Kaif deletes picture with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal's reflection minutes after sharing it on Instagram

Kaif and Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz. From attending the screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, the rumoured couple has been making appearances at dinner dates, birthday celebrations and other festivities to name a few.

On work front, Katrina recently started shooting for the horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, where he plays the titular revolutionary. Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

He is also set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming Meghna Gulzar biopic. Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914.

He cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008. The Field Marshal led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971.