Katrina Kaif comes in support of rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny at ‘The Forgotten Army’ screening

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been spotted together at quite a few parties over the past few months, including filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party last week. While the buzz of a rumoured relationship has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now, the more cynical have dismissed it all as publicity stunt.
Last night, Katrina attended the screening of Kabir Khan’s web show The Forgotten Army that also features Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Now that’s what you call going out of the way to cheer for your rumoured beau’s family.
Fans across social media have been in a matchmaking mood. Many are loving the idea of a new 'power jodi' in B-Town.
It all began, when Vicky appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, and pretended to faint when KJo had told him that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together.
Not just that, Katrina also mentioned that she has never been on a date in the last ten years. Seems like she’s found one in the Uri actor.
On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. He is also working on Sardar Udham Singh’s biopic, and will be seen playing the titular character in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. He has also bagged Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, and also revealed his first look for the film.
On the other hand, Katrina will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. It is slated to release on March 27, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)