Katrina Kaif chops off her long locks, gets a hair makeover for 'Tiger 3' - see pic

Kaif was recently spotted shooting alongside actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. This led to fans speculating whether the two were filming for ‘Tiger 3’.

The film will reportedly be directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma.

The first schedule is expected to go on floors in March 2021, with Emraan coming onboard as the antagonist.

The second schedule is likely to take place in the Middle East.

Salman and Katrina have previously collaborated in 'Yuvvraaj', 'Partner', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Katrina said that she's happy to resume work post lockdown.

She said, "As much as I have learnt and grown internally during the lockdown, I really did miss the hustle and bustle of my job. While the lockdown was critical at that point, I made sure I spent quality time on things I rarely get to do, but now that work has gradually begun with all the necessary precautions, I cannot be happier. The joy of filming is irreplaceable."

"There surely is a difference as maintaining social distancing and various other precautionary norms are a must unlike before. But all the sets I've been on have made sure that the crews' safety is a priority which makes it a very safe working place, giving us artists, the creative liberty needed," she added.

Besides this, Katrina has two film releases lined up for the year. She will be seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’. She shares the screen with Akshay Kumar in ‘Sooryavanshi’. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

‘Phone Booth’ has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.