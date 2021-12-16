Katrina Kaif changes her Instagram DP days after tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal - check out the new photo

Days after tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has changed her display photo on Instagram.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actress uploaded one of the sun-kissed wedding photos as her new DP.

Katrina often treats her fans with her stunning photos and videos on Instagram. She currently has over 59.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Both Vicky and Katrina have been treating their fans with dreamy photos from their wedding celebrations. So far, they have shared pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot, and their haldi, mehendi and wedding.

The newlyweds returned to Mumbai, on Tuesday, after their grand wedding in Rajasthan on December 9.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a royal wedding in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur at a luxury resort. The couple were joined by close friends and family members.

Among those who attended the celebrations were Katrina's six sisters, brother and mother, Vicky's whole family, including actor-brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh.

Katrina's friend Anaita Shroff Adajania and Kabir Khan were also part of the wedding.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 04:45 PM IST