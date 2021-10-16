Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal 'pure talent' as she reviews 'Sardar Udham'

Washington [US]: Actor Vicky Kaushal is basking in praises by the critics for his exceptional performance in the upcoming film 'Sardar Udham' but seems like he has just received the much-awaited review by none other than his rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

Several stars attended the screening of 'Sardar Udham' hosted by lead actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday evening. Among them, his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif was also there, who arrived in a super chick look donning a lavender-coloured hoodie, denim mini skirt teamed up with black leather boots.

Post watching the film, Katrina took to her Instagram and penned what should be called an 'honest review' for Vicky's performance in the Shoojit Sircar directorial movie.

Katrina wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling. Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking." For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating but both have refused to confirm their romance.

Meanwhile, speaking about the movie, 'Sardar Udham' is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. He assassinated the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919.

'Sardar Udham', which also features Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, has been released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:49 PM IST