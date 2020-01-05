Katrina Kaif burns up the dance floor with 'Afghan Jalebi' at makeup artist Daniel Bauer's wedding

Adding a streak of glamour to the wedding season, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif made waves in Goa at celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer’s wedding with partner Tyrone Braganza. The couple tied the knot as per Hindu traditions, and had Kat as their special guest.

Sharing some moments on social media, both Katrina and Daniel posted pictures from the wedding. Katrina can be seen wearing an Indian style sequined ensemble that indeed had her shining throughout. The diva looked breath-taking as she posed on the beach.