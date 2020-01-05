Katrina Kaif burns up the dance floor with 'Afghan Jalebi' at makeup artist Daniel Bauer's wedding

Adding a streak of glamour to the wedding season, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif made waves in Goa at celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer’s wedding with partner Tyrone Braganza. The couple tied the knot as per Hindu traditions, and had Kat as their special guest.
Sharing some moments on social media, both Katrina and Daniel posted pictures from the wedding. Katrina can be seen wearing an Indian style sequined ensemble that indeed had her shining throughout. The diva looked breath-taking as she posed on the beach.
Adding some energy to her BFF’s big day, Katrina took to the podium and danced to her iconic dance number ‘Afghan Jalebi’ from the film Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan.
Daniel and Tyrone earlier got married in Frankfurt, Germany in August 2019. This time, they lived up to Hindu rituals and also shared pictures from their baraat, as well as their haldi and mehendi ceremonies.
“We realised we wanted the same things from life and had similar goals, and that was it. Spending time with each other over a period of time on vacations, our love for each other intensified and we found we wanted to keep spending more time with each other,” Daniel had told Vogue.
On work front Katrina has recently completed the shoot for Sooryavanshi, where she reunites with Akshay Kumar after a gap of nine years. According to reports, Kat will be essaying the role of a doctor. The film is the third instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise and will also see Singham star Ajay Devgn and Simmba actor Ranveer Singh sharing space onscreen.
