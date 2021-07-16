Katrina Kaif Birthday Specials – Stunning pictures of the actress in a saree

The gorgeous actor and beauty entrepreneur, Katrina Kaif is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. With her breathtaking looks and charming demeanour, she is widely popular among fans. Born in Hong Kong and grown up in England, Indian has truly become her chosen home.

The model turned actress celebrates her 38th birthday on 16 June.

Katrina Kaif is known not only for her acting but also for adding her own touch in her outfits, and never fails to fascinate with her sartorial choices. A true fashionista, she understands her own style and has a colourfully diverse wardrobe.

She has captured the heart of Indian audience with her authentic endeavours of Indian ethnic wear. She can be seen donning a saree regularly, and she looks absolutely stunning every time. Her splendid looks in lehengas and sarees are beautified with the addition of her own fashion sense to the classic staples.

Meanwhile, on the film front, currently, Katrina is filming for the for the highly anticipated third instalment of the mega-hit 'Tiger' franchise along with superstar Salman Khan.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi', alongside actor Akshay Kumar. The release was delayed due to rise in COVID-19 cases in April.

The actor also has 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar to look forward to.

Here are some of her best looks in sarees.