Katrina Kaif Birthday Special– When she shut Ranbir Kapoor's attempt at mansplaining

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's love story was a movie-like sensation, so their subsequent breakup in 2016 came as a shock to their massive fanbase.

In 2017, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor gave an interview to VJ Xerxes Wadia of MTV Insider as part of their promotional tour for the film Jagga Jasoos. The interview was evident of Ranbir 'mansplaining’ Katrina about her own role in the film and kept cutting Katrina off mid-sentence. Fans were enraged when the interview was released.

Mansplain (verb): To explain something to someone, typically a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronizing.

Katrina and Ranbir were a couple for almost five years, from 2011 to 2016. They worked together on Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani and Rajneeti. There were even marriage rumours circulating. However, the two broke up after more than five years of relationship and their teamwork took a major hit.

Even with their romantic history and tension, it was apparent that Ranbir considered his own opinion superior to Katrina's as he kept interrupting her mid-sentence and continued speaking over her even when she called him out.

Katrina calling out his behaviour said, “You do realize you are talking about my character when I am sitting right here”. But he claims she's not explaining properly, and dismisses her saying that he's the producer.

Frustrated by Ranbir's mansplaining, Katrina says, “He treats me like a kid like I know nothing. He won’t let me finish my sentences.” Katrina, who has been a part of the film industry for much longer than him, was calm and professional even when understandably annoyed.

Mansplaining is something women go through every day, and are made to question the credibility and worth of their opinions and knowledge by men. Katrina did a good job of speaking up and schooling Ranbir for his behaviour.