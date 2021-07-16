Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: From 'Ek Tha Tiger' to 'Bharat' - best movies of the actress

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses of modern day Bollywood. With her mind-blowing looks and charming demeanour, she's widely popular.

Kaif has made a name for herself in the Indian household with her rich career in acting, choreographed dance songs and as a beauty entrepreneur. Born in Hong Kong and grown up in England, India has truly become her chosen home.

The model turned actress celebrates her 38th birthday on 16 June.

Kaif has had a prolific career with multiple highest grossing movies, and is herself one of the most well paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. She had a thriving career as a model at a young age, and later turned to acting.

Her breakout role in Bollywood after appearing in the Telugu film Malliswari (2004), was with hit romantic comedies Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) and Namastey London (2007).

She got her first accolade for her performance in New York (2009) as a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Kaif was loved by audiences for her roles in well liked films such as Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012).

She is also involved in philanthropic endeavours and is a social media star.

Here are some of her best movies:

1. Bharat (2019)

Bharat is a drama film based on the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My father' replacing the storyline in the indian context. Katrina Kaif was seen in one her best performances yet in this movie.