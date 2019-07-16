Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: 10 times the actress made her fans drool on Instagram

Bollywood’s stunning sensation Katrina Kaif turns 35 today. Kat has a very much twisted Bollywood journey right from day one. This diva started her career in Bollywood in 2003 with a movie called ‘Boom’ in which she was seen with none other than Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

But she got real recognition on silver screen when she signed a movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ with Bollywood’s powerful khan Salman Khan. It was considered to be her first real step in Bollywood.

This British born babe then gave many hits on big screen right from ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghajab Kahani’ to most recent ‘Bharat’. She also caught into some juicy gossip of Bollywood for her relations with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. On her special day let’s take a look at her most stylish and elegant look carried by her.