Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on December 9: Report

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, as per the latest updates.

It was earlier reported that the grand wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur district.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, it's going to be an evening Hindu wedding and their families and close ones have geared up for the big day.

Also, the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies will take place on December 7 and 8, respectively, in Rajasthan.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, the couple will be having a court marriage in Mumbai next week before jetting off to Rajasthan for their royal wedding.

Meanwhile, their teams have already reached the venue to get all the preparations going.

Katrina and Vicky have been tight-lipped about their wedding plans. However, the couple might send out a formal announcement of their wedding anytime soon.

The bride-to-be had started trials for her wedding outfit in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actress wants to wrap everything up soon, so that she can relax before the wedding day.

On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky has started preparing for the wedding. A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort last week to take stock of the situation.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, 125 VIP guests will be in attendance. All the guests travelling from Mumbai are slated to first land in Jaipur. Large luxury buses and cars have also been booked. The best Rajasthani food will be on display. On special demand, the Ker Sangri dish is also being prepared.

On the work front, apart from 'Tiger 3', Katrina has 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero series.

Vicky, on the other hand, has films like, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw's biopic, 'The immortal Ashwatthama' and 'Takht'.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 05:49 PM IST