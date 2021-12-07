Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to sell their exclusive wedding footage to OTT giant for Rs 100 crore?

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been tight-lipped about their wedding. Their friends and family members have also not shared any details about their big day.

However, several media reports state that the actors will tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, have been offered a bomb by an OTT giant to get their exclusive wedding footage for streaming purposes.

It is a common trend in the West for celebs to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness

The report further mentions that the streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina and Vicky.

If the couple agrees, all the functions of this star-studded wedding will be shot and edited by the streaming giant to be presented as a feature film on their platform.

Reportedly, the footage will consist of live moments, exclusive interviews of the family, guests, make-up artists, stylists and everyone else present at the venue.

However, it's still not confirmed if the couple will accept the proposal.

It may be mentioned that the same OTT platform has reportedly made a similar offer to star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. However, the two aren't keen on selling their wedding moments.

Meanwhile, 120 top Bollywood celebrities are reportedly expected to attend the wedding.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day and a special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:25 PM IST