Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'; film to go on floors in 2022

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced that he is all set to return to direction with the film 'Jee Le Zaraa', starring Bollywood A-listers Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

'Jee Le Zaraa' will start filming in September 2022.

Farhan made the announcement on the occasion of his directorial debut film 'Dil Chahta Hai' completing 20 years.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan wrote, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."