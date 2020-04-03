Katrina, Hrithik, Tiger and other celebs attend Disney+ Hotstar virtual watch party

Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and other Bollywood stars on Thursday joined the Disney+Hotstar virtual watch party. The actors enjoyed watching movies like 'The Lion King' and 'The Mandalorian'. They also shared pictures of the first ever online premier.

'Sooryvanshi' actress, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a picture, where she was seated in her living room, watching 'The Lion King'. She wrote, “Hakuuuuuna Matata! Myfirst ever premiere from home." Hrithik Roshan also posted a selfie on the photo-sharing app and wrote, “Lights off. My first ever Digital Red carpet ( on my Blue carpet !) The Disney marathon is bringing out the child in me.. Such is.. The circle of life :)."