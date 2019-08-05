Kashmiri actors Zaira Wasim and Anupam Kher react to scrapping of Article 370

The Government of India as of today has scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution and has regarded Jammu and Kashmir as a Union territory of India. The announcement shocked Bollywood celebrities as much as other netizens.

Actors like Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza, Vivek Oberoi and more shared their views of removal of Article 370. Bollywood celebrities also include actors who from the former state as well. While Anupam Kher and Hina Khan do not reside in Kashmir at the moment they do from the valley. On the other hand Zaira Wasim recently quit the film industry and went back to Kashmir.

Anupam Kher in support of scrapping the article 370 took to his twitter and wrote, "Kashmir Solution has begun." The tweet event ticked off a journalist who asked if he knows it sounds like his is talking about genocide. Take a look: