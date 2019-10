Karwa Chauth: Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback Thursday picture of 'better half'

Leading Karwa Chauth celebrations from the front is none other than Amitabh Bachchan who celebrated his "better-half" to mark the occasion.

Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' shared a monochrome picture of hir lady love Jaya Bachchan on his Twitter handle with a loving yet quirky caption.

In the throwback picture, a young and beautiful Jaya dressed in traditional wear can be seen hugging her other better half which is "unseen".

"the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen," Amitabh tweeted.