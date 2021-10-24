Karwa Chauth 2021: Amitabh Bachchan shares priceless picture with wife Jaya Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday extended Karwa Chauth wishes to his fans and followers by sharing a priceless picture with wife Jaya Bachchan from their iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Karwa Chauth is a special occasion dedicated to married couples. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their spouse.

On Instagram, Big B shared a picture from the title track of their 2001 family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' in which he could be seen hugging Jaya.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "Many Many Wishes on Karva Chauth. Good luck all," and added a string of emojis.

Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The couple has two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh met Jaya on the sets of 'Guddi' for the first time. There was an immediate spark between them and they eventually fell in love. Amitabh was still trying to establish his career.

He soon signed the film 'Zanjeer', opposite Jaya. Many believe that it was Jaya who recommended him for the film. The film released on May 11, 1973. It became a huge success and Amitabh was embraced as an 'angry young man'.

The veteran actors have shared screen space in scores of movies including 'Guddi', 'Ek Nazar', 'Bawarchi', 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', and 'Chupke Chupke' among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has been busy hosting the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' Hindi adaptation. He is also a part of Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra's starrer 'Uunchai'.

On the other hand, Jaya was last seen on the big screen in the 2016 film 'Ki & Ka', where she played herself in a cameo role.

However, she is set to return with the Karan Johar-directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will also star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:06 PM IST