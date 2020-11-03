Bollywood

Karva Chauth 2020: 10 quirky ways to style sarees like Bollywood divas

By FPJ Web Desk



The primary essence of Karva Chauth may involve women fasting for their husbands, but the other side is all the prep that goes in place to dress up for the occasion. Women will be putting their best fashion foot forward on this day.

Adorned with heavy sarees, lehengas and jewellery, this is their moment to shine. If you or your friends need any last minute help with ensembles for the big day, share this look book of some quirky saree styles inspired by Bollywood divas.

1. Deepika Padukone

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

3. Katrina Kaif

4. Tara Sutaria

5. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

6. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

8. Vidya Balan

9. Anushka Sharma

10: Kajol

