Kartik Aaryan's fan moment with Amitabh Bachchan!

Kartik Aaryan cannot keep calm after getting an autograph from the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and his latest social media post is proof! The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor, who is winning hearts with his cute looks and acting skills, seemed all happy and elated in his latest tweet, post receiving a signature on one of Big B's film poster by the legend.

"Aaj Khush toh bahut hooge tum!! Die-hard fan moment!! Standing next to the Legend, @SrBachchan Sir and watching him sign an autograph for me...! Had such a wonderful time shooting with you sir but ab yeh dil maange more Love you Sir," wrote Kartik alongside the video he posted.

In the video, the 28-year-old actor is all smiles after collecting an autograph on the poster which appears to be from Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film 'Sholay'.