Kartik Aaryan’s 'Dhamaka' sold to Netflix for a whopping Rs 85 crore: Report

According to a report by Filmfare, "The tentative release date for ‘Dhamaka’ is said to be June. Final paperwork between the production house and the OTT giant is expected to be done in a few days.”

It was earlier reported that Kartik was paid Rs 20 crore for the film, which he wrapped up in just 10 days.

The actor’s fee was earlier decided to Rs 10 crore, including the profits made by the theatrical release. However, since the film was decided to go for an OTT release, the additional amount was given to convince him to green-light the Netflix deal.

According to a press release, "Dhamaka" gives a bird’s eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century.

"Dhamaka" is backed by Ronnie Screwvala'’s RSVP Films, along with Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani.

In the film, Aaryan will play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

"This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor.

"I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey," the actor said in a statement.

Madhvani said though "Dhamaka" is a thriller on the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush.

"As a director, I am inclined towards human stories... This film demanded a young actor, with a certain amount of rawness in the space. Kartik, being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, fits the bill," he added.

The director said shooting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic will be challenging but the team will abide by the rules as laid down by the government.

"I have a terrific backing from my producer, Ronnie Screwvala, and our production teams at RSVP and RMF, are all well versed with the COVID protocols," Madhvani said.

Screwvala, who has backed films like "Rang De Basanti", "Jodhaa Akbar", and "Barfi", said he is looking forward to collaborating with Madhvani and Aaryan for the first time.

"When Ram came to me with the script, I knew that I couldn't miss out on this one, and we got a similar reaction when we narrated the script to Kartik as well," the producer added.

The makers are eyeing for a summer 2021 release.