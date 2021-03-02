Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' not the first, here are 10 other Bollywood remakes of Korean films

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film “Dhamaka” is all set to release on Netflix.
The Ram Madhvani-directed thriller will see Aaryan play a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.
With the series of ups and downs and events that follow, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him.
According to reports “Dhamaka” is a remake of the popular 2013 South-Korean film “The Terror Live”.
Starring Ha Jung-woo the film follows the live broadcast of a terrorist attack following the explosion of Mapo Bridge on the Han River.
In the Bollywood remake, the bridge is replaced by the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.
This is not the first time that Bollywood has taken up Korean adaptations. Here are 10 other popular Hindi films you didn’t know were remakes.
1. Bharat (2019)
Salman Khan's 2019 film 'Bharat' starring Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani is adapted from the film 'An Ode to my Father'.
2. Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016)
This Randeep Hooda and Kajal Agarwal starrer movie, is a remake of Korean film ‘Only You’ which released in 2011.
3. Rocky Handsome (2016)
John Abraham’s Rocky Handsome is an official remake of the action classic ‘The Man From Nowhere’.
4. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
You will be surprised to watch this film in our list, but Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s sanskaari movie was inspired by Korean movie ‘Masquerade’.
5. Jazbaa (2015)
Jazbaa was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback movie with Irrfan Khan after her pregnancy, which tanked at the box office. It is a remake of Korea’s ‘Seven Days’.
6. Singh is Bling (2015)
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Singh is King’ movie came with a sequel which was a copy of ‘My Wife is a Gangster 3’.
7. Ek Villain (2014)
Riteish Deshmukh’s Ek Villain faced mixed reactions from audience. This movie is also a copy of Korean film ‘I Saw the Devil’.
8. Barfi! (2012)
‘Barfi’ was Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s second movie together after ‘Anjana Anjani’. This movie has scenes from Korean movie ‘Lover’s Concerto’.
9. Murder 2 (2011)
Emraan Hashmi’s Murder 2 is also a copy of ‘The Chaser’ movie from South Korea.
10. Rock On (2008)
2008 released Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli starrer this movie grabbed attention of all Bollywood music lovers. But this movie is also an adaptation of Korean movie ‘The Happy Life’.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)