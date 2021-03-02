Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' not the first, here are 10 other Bollywood remakes of Korean films

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film “Dhamaka” is all set to release on Netflix.

The Ram Madhvani-directed thriller will see Aaryan play a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

With the series of ups and downs and events that follow, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him.

According to reports “Dhamaka” is a remake of the popular 2013 South-Korean film “The Terror Live”.

Starring Ha Jung-woo the film follows the live broadcast of a terrorist attack following the explosion of Mapo Bridge on the Han River.

In the Bollywood remake, the bridge is replaced by the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.