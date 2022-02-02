Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will now release on May 20, 2022, in theatres

Amid several speculations, makers of one of the much-awaited movies of the year 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' have issued a statement that the film will be postponed.

It was earlier reported that the makers would stick to its initially planned release date, which was March 25. However, as per latest news the film’s release has been pushed to May 20, 2022.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel of the comic supernatural thriller drama of the same name. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

The sequel will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

Tabu will also play a pivotal role in the film, with Rajpal Yadav reprising his role as Chhote Pandit.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

