Kartik Aaryan urges people to mask up with a hilarious throwback picture

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who keeps his fans entertained with quirky captions and funny videos on social media, has once again left the audience in splits.
The actor, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March, has been urging fans to follow COVID-19 protocols and he often shares posts, insisting on the importance of wearing a face mask.
Earlier today, the Pyaar Ka Punchnaama actor shared a hilarious picture of himself to send out the same message.
In the throwback picture, Kartik is seen posing right in front of a dinosaur sculpture. The actor is seen putting his head inside the dinosaur's mouth.
He captioned it, "Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like."
Have a look at the picture here:
Last week, the actor shared a picture, imagining himself as a 45-year-old, who is awaiting COVID-19 vaccination.
Sharing a picture from his Pati Patni Aur Woh days, Kartik wrote, "When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41. Registrations open today."
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, he shared a picture of Lord Hanuman carrying an oxygen cylinder. In the epic Ramayana, Hanuman brought the Sanjivani booti (a medicinal herb) from the Himalayas which was the only cure for the grievously injured Lakshmana, brother of Lord Rama.
Sharing it, he wrote, "This is for all the covid warriors risking their own lives to save others Jai Bajrang Bali."
Recently, Kartik has been in news for his upcoming film, Dostana 2. There had been reports that he and Karan Johar had parted ways. Subsequently, Karan's banner Dharma Productions announced that they would be recasting Dostana 2 due to "professional circumstances".
Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to hit screens in November this year.
He is also part of Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, which will release digitally.
