Kartik Aaryan urges people to mask up with a hilarious throwback picture

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who keeps his fans entertained with quirky captions and funny videos on social media, has once again left the audience in splits.

The actor, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March, has been urging fans to follow COVID-19 protocols and he often shares posts, insisting on the importance of wearing a face mask.

Earlier today, the Pyaar Ka Punchnaama actor shared a hilarious picture of himself to send out the same message.

In the throwback picture, Kartik is seen posing right in front of a dinosaur sculpture. The actor is seen putting his head inside the dinosaur's mouth.

He captioned it, "Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like."

Have a look at the picture here: