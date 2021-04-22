Kartik Aaryan tweets for this first time since ‘Dostana 2’ controversy, pleads for an ambulance

Uttar Pradesh has registered 33,214 fresh cases and 187 deaths, both the highest daily rise so far, according to a state government statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that actor Kartik Aaryan will no longer star in the filmmaker's upcoming "Dostana 2".

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.

As per unconfirmed reports, differences reportedly emerged between the makers and the actor, and Dharma Productions have decided not to collaborate with the actor in future. According to unauthenticated sources, the makers have lost around Rs 20 crore with Kartik's exit, since 20 days of shoot were already completed and these will have to be re-shot with a new actor.

The sources said "after 20 days of shoot, Kartik had issues with script and felt that it was not okay", adding that the actor was also not allotting dates to the project.

"Dostana 2" also stars actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile on work front, Kartik will be seen in the horror-comedy film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is slated to hit screens in November this year.

He is also part of Ram Madhvani's "Dhamaka", which will release digitally.