Kartik Aaryan transforms into a sexy beast as he beefs up for an upcoming project

Touted as the social media king, Kartik Aaryan is known for his quirky, funny and intriguing captions which strike a conversation with his fans instantly, resulting in an abundance of comments. Garnering praises for his sexy gym avatar, Kartik has been flooded with love and appreciation, leaving his fans weak in their knees.

Right from Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan to his “Titu” aka Sunny Singh got talking about his beefy look. The actor surely surprised everyone with his sexy avatar.

Working hard to portray diverse characters through varied genres in projects, the versatile Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest and most bankable actors in the industry with multiple big budget projects in his pipeline. Leaving no stone unturned to ace his characters, Kartik is often seen pushing his boundaries, venturing into unexplored terrains with his projects.

Gearing up for the release of his debut thriller “Dhamaka”, Kartik Aaryan would also be seen foraying into horror comedy for the first time with “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. Having announced his grand musical love story with Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidwans, he has piqued the interests of the audience for his upcoming projects.