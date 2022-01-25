Kartik Aaryan threatened to walk out of 'Shehzada' if Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was released in Hindi, claims producer

The Hindi dubbed version of Telugu star Allu Arjun's 2020 blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" was scheduled to release on January 26 in cinema. However, it was reportedly called off after the makers of its Bollywood remake "Shehzada", starring Kartik Aaryan were not in favour of the film's release in Hindi over fears that the dubbed version might adversely affect the prospects of the new film.

In a Twitter post, Production House Goldmines Telefilms shared a statement, "Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of 'Shehzada' have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi version. 'Shehzada' makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same.”

Producer Manish Shah, who has the rights for the Hindi dubbed version of "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", told India Today that Kartik threatened to walk out of "Shehzada" if the Hindi dubbed version was released in theatres. The move would cost producers a loss of Rs 40 crores.

"It was extremely unprofessional of him," said Shah.

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" also featured Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj.

Meanwhile, "Shehzada" is being co-produced by Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind, who also produced the original.

"I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him,” added Shah.

The shooting of “Shehzada” had commenced in October 2021. The first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, “Shehzada”, which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Last year, Kartik Aaryan had been dropped from Karan Johar's "Dostana 2". The production house, in their official statement posted on Instagram, simply stated that "due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

"Dostana 2" was announced back in 2019 by KJo and starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role with newbie Laksh Lalwani, along with Kartik.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:20 AM IST