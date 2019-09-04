Kartik Aaryan shoots with mystery actress for Pati Patni Aur Woh; netizens root for Kriti Sanon

Followers and fans of the actor instantly guessed the actress to be Kriti Sanon. Some even guessed it to be Sara Ali Khan as the two are often spotted together and recently finished shooting for a film. However, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor is probably referring to the film Luka Chuppi when he wrote, “Guess who is here to play HideNSeek with Chintu Tyagi.”

Kartik Aaryan was paired opposite Kriti Sanon in the film Luka Chuppi. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and is scheduled to release in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan had recently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kalalongside actress Sara Ali Khan. The actor will also be seen in the sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.