Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious post before registering for COVID-19 vaccination

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who keeps his fans entertained with quirky captions and funny videos on social media, has once again left the audience in splits.

On Wednesday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture, imagining himself as a 45-year-old, who is awaiting COVID-19 vaccination.

Kartik's post comes after the government decided to open registration for those above 18 years of age for vaccination against COVID-19 from 4 pm today.

Sharing a picture from his Pati Patni Aur Woh days, Kartik wrote, "When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41. Registrations open today."

Check out Kartik's post here: