Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious post before registering for COVID-19 vaccination

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who keeps his fans entertained with quirky captions and funny videos on social media, has once again left the audience in splits.
On Wednesday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture, imagining himself as a 45-year-old, who is awaiting COVID-19 vaccination.
Kartik's post comes after the government decided to open registration for those above 18 years of age for vaccination against COVID-19 from 4 pm today.
Sharing a picture from his Pati Patni Aur Woh days, Kartik wrote, "When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41. Registrations open today."
Check out Kartik's post here:
Kartik had tested positive for coronavirus in March 2021. He has been sharing Covid-19 related posts lately.
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, he shared a picture of Lord Hanuman carrying an oxygen cylinder. In the epic Ramayana, Hanuman brought the Sanjivani booti (a medicinal herb) from the Himalayas which was the only cure for the grievously injured Lakshmana, brother of Lord Rama.
Sharing it, he wrote: "This is for all the covid warriors risking their own lives to save others Jai Bajrang Bali #HanumanJayanti."
Recently, Kartik has been in news for his upcoming film, Dostana 2. There had been reports that he and Karan Johar had parted ways. Subsequently, Karan's banner Dharma Productions announced that they would be recasting Dostana 2 due to "professional circumstances". They refrained from naming anybody. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is slated to hit screens in November this year.
He is also part of Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, which will release digitally.
