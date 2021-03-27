Kartik Aaryan shares 'glowing tvacha' selfie after testing positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Saturday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed picture that features the actor winking at his fans. This is the first post after the actor tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Luka Chuppi' star took to Instagram to share a snap which he termed as 'Covidselfie' and flaunted his glowing skin.

The photo sees the actor winking at his fans as he is quarantined in his room post-testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Commenting on the night curfew that has put in place in many states after the rising COVID-19 cases, the actor wrote in the caption, "Mera lockdown ho gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho." The actor also added the hashtags, "#CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha and dropped a (cold face emoticon)."