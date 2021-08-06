Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture from 'Freddy' film set

Giving a sneak peek of his character from the upcoming romantic thriller 'Freddy', actor Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, shared a BTS picture from the film set on his social media handle.

Kartik took to his Instagram account to post a picture from the film set. The snap features a clapperboard covering the actor's face in order to keep his character under wraps.

However, a glimpse of what Kartik is wearing can be seen clearly in the picture. The actor's clothes are similar to what he wore while portraying the role of Chintu Tyagi in his 2019 rom-com 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Going by the snap, it could be seen that Kartik is sitting in a cafe with a bouquet of roses while waiting for his date.

"A film that's been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally, he comes to life!! Now shooting #Freddy," he wrote in the caption.